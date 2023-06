Showed some promise in points

Finally returning to quicker ground

Illico Du Breuil is overpriced at Ffos Las

No. 2 Illico Du Breuil (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 22 Trainer: David Rees

Jockey: Ben Jones

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Illico Du Breuil failed to win in six starts in Irish points but I thought he was often unsuited by the tests he was facing and he could show improvement now dropped back in trip and on good ground for his rules debut.

He made a promising start to his career at Dromahane on good ground in April last time when finishing fifth. He was held up and made a few mistakes early on before making headway early on the final circuit and he jumped into a share of the lead at four out. He was a bit tight for room entering the home straight and after jumping three out but was still close up when making a bad mistake at two out and he faded to finish fifth.

Far different tactics were used next time at Borris House when Illico Du Breuil was very handy from the off but he was starting to struggle when making a mistake at three out and quickly dropped away after that.

His jumping let him down again on his next two starts but he ran fairly well in a weak unplaced maiden at Lisronagh two starts ago when finishing third and he wasn't disgraced in a maiden last time when he was still travelling quite well leaving the back straight but couldn't pick up after that.

Illico Du Breuil's action suggests he wants good ground and he's often been racing on unsuitable ground in those Irish points so he could improve for the quicker ground today. He's also often looked a non stayer so being ridden positively over this much shorter trip could also help his chance.

There is the chance that he's just gone backwards since his debut and had a problem that means even with more suitable circumstances he won't run any better or that this test might be too sharp for him and 2m4f will be his ideal trip but in such a weak race I think he's overpriced given his potential for better and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Illico Du Breuil in the 14:20 at Ffos Las 0.5pt e/w at 33/134.00 Bet now

No. 4 Film D'action (Fr) SBK 11/1 EXC 18.5 Trainer: Anthony Honeyball

Jockey: K. Brogan

Age: 4

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: -

Film d'Action is the other horse of interest in the novices' hurdle given his potential for improvement now that he's had a wind op and a tongue tie goes on for the first time.

On his debut in a bumper at Fontwell, he showed far more ability than the margin beaten suggests. Having raced on the outside in midfield, he made headway going down the back straight for the final time and was close up in a share of third turning the final bend but he found little for pressure and dropped away quickly.

He was pulled up on hurdling debut at Market Rasen where his jumping early on was slow and out to the left but he was in touch at the end of the back straight before dropping away very quickly in the manner of a horse with a problem.

Given how quickly he's stopped to nothing in his two races, it's no surprise that Film d'Action has now had a wind op and the combination of that, a tongue tie going on for the first time and the much quicker ground today could bring a significantly improved performance from him in a weak contest. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.

Back Film d'Action in the 14:20 at Ffos Las 0.5pt e/w at 16/117.00 Bet now

No. 7 Nowyouvebinandunit SBK 10/1 EXC 14.5 Trainer: Simon Earle

Jockey: James Best

Age: 6

Weight: 10st 0lbs

OR: 73

Nowyouvebinandunit was a huge price on her handicap debut over C&D last month when racing from 23lb out of the handicap but her performance that day hinted that she might have a race in her at a lowly level and I'm hoping that will be today.

Her position fluctuated throughout the first circuit in a tightly-packed field and she was still close up behind the leaders approaching three out. She came under pressure on landing and found for that pressure but mistakes at the last two hurdles didn't help her chance and she finished sixth but was only 5½ lengths behind the second.

Nowyouvebinandunit hadn't looked the easiest ride before that so the application of cheekpieces today could bring improvement from her and I think she is another who could be suited by the switch to quicker ground.

It may turn out that she was flattered to finish so close behind in a fairly steadily run race last time and won't build on that but in a weak race I think she's a little overpriced and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.