Tipperary 19:55: Majestic Design 2pt win 6/1

Spindleberry is favourite for this mares point to point bumper and while she showed a fair level of ability when winning on debut at Dromahane, it's a case of the trainer causing the price rather than anything she has achieved and her short price has created some value elsewhere, most notably with Majestic Design.

She has won both starts since joining Declan Queally and has done so in impressive fashion. At Castlelands, she eased clear after jumping 3 out and continued to extend the margin all the way to the line despite only being given gentle encouragement.

On her latest start, she won the Gain Final despite the testing conditions not being in her favour. She cruised to the front on the very long run to 2 out but she ran green and idled badly after turning into the home straight and she had to given a forceful ride to take the victory.

The manner in which she has travelled in those two races suggests that this sharper test will suit Majestic Design and, although there is rain forecast which is likely to change current ground conditions, it's unlikely to be as testing as it was last time which should also see her in a better light.

She's worn a tongue tie in points so that's not a first time application as it appears on the racecard and I think she should be much closer to the favourite given she has shown more ability than that rival. Any 4/1 or bigger appeals.

Back Majestic Design in the 19:55 at Tipperary 2pt win 6/1



Went too keenly on debut

Tipperary 19:55: Pebble Bleu 0.5pt win 8/1

Pebble Bleu is another horse who I think could be suited by this sharper test having raced a bit too keenly for much of the race on her debut at Rathcannon.

Having led for much of the race, she was joined early on the final circuit. She was still travelling well approaching 2 out but reached for that fence and nodded on landing, which halted her momentum. She couldn't match Lady Jago on the run to the last and faded to finish third.

The way she travelled for much of that race suggests Pebble Bleu has a good level of ability and this sharper test could play to her advantage. Any 15/2 or bigger appeals.

Back Pebble Bleu in the 19:55 at Tipperary 0.5pt win 8/1



Can be competitive on best form

Tipperary 19:55: Lady Kate 0.5pt win 40/1

At a big price I can't let Lady Kate go unbacked given the level of ability she's shown at her best.

Having started her career in a bumper, she was switched to the pointing field and chased home I Giorni and Penny Glory at Ballyvodock and both of those horses have won under rules since.

She was beaten a length by subsequent bumper winner, Lady Stanwix, on her next start before disappointing on her final start of the season.

Lady Kate was given a huge amount to do on her first run this season at Boulta behind front running Dul Ar Aghaidh but was set to finish a very long way clear of the rest when coming down at the last.

Her jumping almost cost her victory at the same track next time when she was down on her nose at the last but picked up well and won a shade cosily.

Open company proved too tough for her last time and she looked a non stayer in that stronger company. I think the sharper test today and lack of obstacles could see her in a better light and she could surprise at a big price. The ridiculous early 66/1 has gone but she's still overpriced and any 25/1 or bigger appeals.