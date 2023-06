Jumping often let him down in points

May get an uncontested lead

Ballylinch is overpriced at Market Rasen

No. 3 Ballylinch (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Micky Hammond

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

Scudamore and San Fermin head the market for this novices' hurdle but both have questions to answer. Scudamore needs to prove he can stay this far, particularly with nearly an additional furlong due to rail movements, while San Fermin has to jump better and finish off the race better than he did at Warwick.

Given the doubts over those two, I think Ballylinch is overpriced on his rules debut for Micky Hammond. He gained plenty of experience in the Irish pointing field, mainly for Colin McKeever, and showed some promise in defeat before getting off the mark at the ninth attempt when beating Clarabello, who had a rating of 95 over fences in Ireland.

He was disappointing next time but bounced back when second in a Winners of Two on his final start for McKeever at Loughanmore behind Annaghbeag who has won again since.

Ballylinch's jumping regularly let him down in points, not only when failing to complete having been in contention on his second start and at Tattersalls Farm in a race won by Insurrection, but also when completing at Portrush and Necarne. There's no concern with his attitude over what happened at Tyrella as he was taken out by a loose horse cutting across him approaching the fence rather than him running out on his own.

Given his jumping issues, I think the switch to hurdling can bring improvement from Ballylinch and he looks likely to be suited by this test of stamina. I'm hoping they will look to repeat the front running tactics used in points as Brian Hughes will likely be left to control the pace and he can ride the horse to make use of his stamina and test the stamina of others.

There is a slight worry that he wore cheekpieces in points and he might not be as switched on without them or that he might be a longer term project for the yard but in a race of this quality with flaws in the favourites I think he's overpriced and any 5/15.80 or bigger appeals.