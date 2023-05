Return to quicker ground will suit

Been ridden more patiently of late

Only Spoofing is overpriced at Tipperary

No. 2 (10) Only Spoofing (Ire) SBK 8/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Kevin Thomas Coleman, Ireland

Jockey: C. Ngcobo

Age: 9

Weight: 10st 5lbs

OR: 85

Only Spoofing has been in poor form so far this season but all of those runs have come on soft ground or worse and I think the return to a much quicker surface today could see him bounce back to form.

He won three times over five furlongs last season, the last of those coming at Musselburgh off 84 when winning quite comfortably by 1¾ lengths. He found the six furlongs too far next time and the ground had turned too soft for him to show his best in his final three runs of the season.

Only Spoofing has shown very little this season and has been ridden far more patiently than before which I think hasn't suited him. That included on his latest start at Navan where he raced fairly handily on the near side before switching to the middle of the track but it certainly wasn't the same very positive tactics that have been used in the past.

I'm hoping that they will go back to using those tactics this evening and the combination of that and the quicker ground could see him in a much better light than has been the case so far this season.

There is the chance that Only Spoofing is just not as good as he was now that he's a nine-year-old but I think he's a little overpriced in these circumstances and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.