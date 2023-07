Calvic is overpriced at Worcester

Selection has showed some ability in points

Could find this a more suitable test

No. 5 Calvic (Ire) SBK 20/1 EXC 26 Trainer: Lawney Hill

Jockey: David Bass

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Those at the top of the market for this novices' hurdle have obvious claims on what they've achieved over hurdles but there's one at a big price making his rules debut who I think could fare better than the market suggests.

Calvic started his career in Irish points and showed a good level of ability in two starts. On his debut he finished fourth behind Coastguard Station, who is now rated 122 over fences, and he then chased home the now 142-rated Amirite at Loughrea.

He was bought after that to join Alan Hill and made a promising debut for his new yard at Barbury Castle. His jumping wasn't always completely fluent but he challenged Western Zephyr at the end of the back straight and the pair quickly went clear. Calvic wouldn't go with that rival, who is now rated 128 over hurdles, on the climb around the final bend and was well beaten when coming down at the last.

Calvic got off the mark next time at Penshurst after a few months off the track and then pulled up when last seen at Kimble.

A delay of 445 days since that last run suggests he may have had a problem that day and it may be that he's not capable of reproducing his best form but if he can then I think he's capable of challenging those at the front of the market and the switch to hurdles could suit him given his jumping wasn't always too good over fences. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.