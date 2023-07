Progressive over hurdles

Doubts over rivals

Thecornerhouse overpriced at Tipperary

No. 6 Thecornerhouse (Ire) SBK 11/2 EXC 3.7 Trainer: Mrs Julie Cashin, Ireland

Jockey: E. Dwan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

Finest Evermore being taken out of the opening beginners chase at Tipperary has resulted in Roseys Hollow being a very short-priced favourite. Rather than taking her on, I think there's a more appealing option in the without the favourite market.

Return To Base is currently favourite in that market but I've yet to be convinced that she's a chaser after three poor rounds of jumping and the cheekpieces being off is a concern for her chances too.

Thecornerhouse was progressive over hurdles last season and I think she could end up being the biggest danger to the favourite. She was always travelling well when winning comfortably at Down Royal and she was still in with a chance when coming down at the last at Naas on her final start of the season.

She had been crowded on a few occasions during that race and was tight for room once again on the run to the last where she reached for the hurdle and came down.

The way that she's travelled through her last two races suggests that she could cope with the drop in trip today and, given Tipperary's habit of watering heavily in the past, the ground may not be as much of a concern as it might appear.

There is always the chance that she won't take to fences or that it is genuinely good to yielding ground, which would be a bit on the quick side for her. But I think she should be closer to Return To Base in this market given the doubts over that rival and any 5/42.24 or bigger appeals.