Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a two-pronged attack at Wetherby

Wetherby - 14:00 - Back Jasmin Bellevue

All Well And Good heads the market for this opening maiden hurdle at Wetherby on his hurdling debut but I'm not convinced that the quality of his bumper form suggests he should be so short and there are a couple I'm taking him on with.

Jasmin Bellevue failed to complete last time at Hereford when he ejected Max Kendrick from the saddle but he had shown promise prior to that. He started his career in the Irish pointing field and was in a share of the lead with Long Draw when coming down at two out on his debut. Next time at Dromahane, he raced a bit too keenly and would have finished third but for Waynes World unseating his rider at the last but it was still a good quality performance.

He joined Nicky Henderson after that and was off for 628 days before returning at Ascot and showed more than his finishing position suggests. Having been held up, he pulled his way into a prominent position early on the final circuit and stayed there until weakening early in the home straight.

I think the switch to a left-handed track should suit Jasmin Bellevue given that he jumped markedly to the left at Hereford and there's a positive jockey switch with Nico de Boinville taking over from Max Kendrick. The drop back in trip to two miles shouldn't be an issue for him and I'm hoping they will look to make the running on him given his keen-going nature. Any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Jasmin Bellevue in the 14:00 at Wetherby 1pt win

SBK100/30

Wetherby - 14:00 - Back Regal Cavalier

At a much bigger price, I wouldn't be as surprised as the market is Regal Cavalier was capable of running well on his British and hurdling debut.

He started his career in France and ran in a couple of races that would be more similar to bumpers, since they are designed for future jumps horses, but are registered as flat races. He showed some promise on debut at Saint-Brieuc in very testing conditions when he made good headway around the final bend to be in contention entering the home straight before not having much left and fading into ninth while racing away from the favoured near rail.

On much better ground at Corlay on his second start, he won very comfortably by an eased down five lengths having cruised into the lead leaving the back straight.

That was a weak contest but both of those races showed that Regal Cavalier has some ability and he's a half-sister to Messaline who won a hurdle on her only start. He has joined a trainer who has a low strike rate but he's had a couple of horses perform better than their big prices on the flat of late.

I'm hoping that since he was always destined to run over obstacles that he was given an education on jumping in France as that would be more beneficial than him being taught to jump over here and I think he has the potential to run better than his big price suggests in a moderate contest. Any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Regal Cavalier in the 14:00 at Wetherby 0.5pt win

SBK50/1

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 93.00pts

Returned: 164.80pts

P/L: +71.80pts

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

