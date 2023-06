Return to softer surface to suit

Never travelled last time

Jamacho is overpriced at Stratford

No. 5 Jamacho SBK 11/2 EXC 8 Trainer: Charlie Longsdon

Jockey: Paul O'Brien

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 121

This race looks likely to be strongly run with L'impertinent and For Pleasure often being tearaway front runners and a few others that have raced very prominently or led in the past that could chase them.

I'm hoping that will set the race up for a couple of horses that can close from off the pace. Jamacho was never in contention in the Swinton last time but I thought he did well to finish as close as he did to the winner considering he was never travelling, with the standing start possibly not helping him.

That run came after a 223 day break and prior to that he won over fences with some cut in the ground at Uttoxeter, drawing clear in the closing stages having been shaken along some way out.

Jamacho also won twice over hurdles last season, including over this C&D off a 3lb lower mark than he races off today, and I thought he ran well at Cartmel considering he didn't seem to travel too well that day either. Despite that, he was still able to be in with a chance turning into the home straight before fading late on the run-in.

I think Jamacho wants a strong pace over two miles to show his best as he doesn't have the turn of foot of some others and I'm not sure he really stays much further so today's test should be ideal for him, particularly now some rain has come and eased the ground a little.

There is the chance that he just won't travel well from the off again and struggle to get into contention but I think he's got his ideal scenario today and any 5/15.80 or bigger appeals.

Back Jamacho in the 16:30 at Stratford 1pt win at 6/16.80

No. 6 Manor Park SBK 11/1 EXC 21 Trainer: Brian Barr

Jockey: Harry Reed

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 120

Manor Park is the other horse who appeals as a potential late closer if he can bounce back from a poor run on the flat last time.

That was at Lingfield on quick ground and I wonder if that was a bit too quick for him as he ran well on his previous start in testing conditions at Windsor when only beaten a nose.

He put in some good performances over hurdles last season including when closing late at Warwick over a longer trip when only beaten 1½ lengths into fourth and he followed that with a comfortable victory at Ludlow. Only his latest run over hurdles at Huntingdon, he was beaten a length into third having jumped into a share of the lead at the last.

Manor Park can race quite keenly so I think the likely strong pace today should suit him and he might ideally need delivering late so that pace could also help those tactics to be executed.

There is a slight concern that his win over hurdles last season came with cheekpieces on and it might be that he needs headgear back on to show his best but he's run well enough without them on to be hopeful that he can run well today and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.