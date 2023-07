Showed ability on the flat

Softening ground in her favour

Sidiriya is overpriced w/o the fav at Cork

No. 17 Sidiriya (Ire) SBK 22/1 EXC 27 Trainer: P. J. Rothwell, Ireland

Jockey: S. D. Torrens

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Hypotenus is a short-priced favourite for this maiden hurdle and deservedly so given the level of ability he showed on hurdling debut at Fairyhouse.

It's easy to forgive the Cheltenham run as he showed he needs to go right-handed and gets that today. Rather than try to take him on, I think the without the favourite market is an appealing option.

Como Park heads that market and he ran well on his hurdling debut at Navan but I thought it was a performance that suggested he might want headgear reapplied to show his best. Mercury Mission and Bojak have shown a bit of ability over hurdles but there are two horses in this market that look overpriced.

Sidiriya showed a good level of ability on the flat in four starts and she showed a liking for soft ground which she is likely to get today with the forecast rain this morning.

She got off the mark on her second start at Galway over 1m4f and followed that with a respectable run in Listed company at Naas. After being a bit slowly away, she was rushed up on the inside but then raced quite keenly in behind the leaders. She was still travelling well three furlongs out but that early keenness told late on and she finished fifth.

She was beaten 14 lengths on her final start in another Listed race over the same C&D but those were atrocious conditions and she had nothing left in the closing stages.

Sidiriya was subsequently bought for €42,000 by Philip Rothwell and now makes her debut for her new yard. She looks the type to make up into a hurdler and if she can transfer the ability she showed on the flat to this sphere then she can be competitive on her hurdling debut.

There's the obvious unknown over how she will jump on her first attempt over obstacles but I think she's overpriced and any 10/111.00 or bigger appeals in the without the favourite market.

No. 19 Man Oh Man (Ire) SBK 33/1 EXC 75 Trainer: W. J. Burke, Ireland

Jockey: Sean Flanagan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

At a slightly bigger price, Man Oh Man is also of interest in the without the favourite market having shown some promise on his debut in a maiden point at Tallow in February.

He was held up in the last from the off and he had only passed one rival by the time the field headed out on to the final circuit. He was slow and out to the right at three out and had plenty of ground to make up on the leading group after that but he made some late headway to finish fifth, and was just under eight lengths behind the runner up.

That runner up was One More Stroke who went on to finish a close second to subsequent bumper winner Intense Approach next time. The third, Desert Halo, has since finished second in a bumper while San Frandisco, who fell at two out when in fourth, won next time.

That run looked all about education for Man Oh Man and I think he can be expected to take a step forward from that today. The smaller obstacles should help given that his jumping wasn't great at times and hopefully they will ride him much handier. Any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals in the without the market favourite.