Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a 22/1 gamble at Fontwell

Fontwell
Our racing expert has one selection on Sunday

Our resident tipster has analysed Sunday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Fontwell...

  • Showed ability in points

  • Very low mark for chasing debut

  • Instant Gambler is overpriced at Fontwell

Fontwell - 15:05 - Back Instant Gambler

Instant Gambler has shown very little has five starts under rules but I think he could be capable of causing a surprise at a big price on his chasing debut this afternoon.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field and showed promise on the final three of his four starts in that sphere. On his second start at Kinsale, he was a bit tight for room as the pace started to quicken and the leaders got away from him before staying on late to finish fourth. At Ballindenisk, he travelled well for a long way before fading late on and on his final start at Bellharbour, he rallied well under pressure and was closing in second when falling at the last.

Instant Gambler joined Alex Dunn after that and didn't show much in five starts over hurdles over distances between 1m7f and 2m3f. He's now returning from a long way and making his chasing debut over a much longer trip and I think this scenario could see him in a much better light.

While the long absence is a slight concern, the yard recently had another horse with a fairly similar profile in Kayf Baha run well on his return from over a year off and they've had a few other horses run well lately at big prices.

There are a few others in the race who could be capable of taking a step forward from their recent efforts but I think Instant Gambler's potential for improvement has been overlooked a little by the market and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Instant Gambler in the 15:05 at Fontwell 0.5pt win @

SBK22/1

Now read Daryl Carter's Sunday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024

Staked: 200.00pts

Returned: 200.54pts

P/L: +0.54pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Horse Racing Tips

Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  • Alan Dudman
Curragh Racecourse
Horse Racing Tips

Saturday Racing Cheat Sheet: Best bets for Newcastle, York and Curragh

  • Max Liu
Saturday horse racing cheat sheet from Betfair
ITV Races

Northumberland Plate Big Race Verdict: Golden could rule the roost on Saturday

  • Alan Dudman
Newcastle All-Weather

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Alan Dudman's Big Race Verdict: Tennessee fancied to strike in Irish Derby on Sunday

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Moonlit to shine at the Curragh

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

Epsom

  • Editor