Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams is taking a 22/1 gamble at Fontwell

Showed ability in points

Very low mark for chasing debut

Instant Gambler is overpriced at Fontwell

Instant Gambler has shown very little has five starts under rules but I think he could be capable of causing a surprise at a big price on his chasing debut this afternoon.

He started his career in the Irish pointing field and showed promise on the final three of his four starts in that sphere. On his second start at Kinsale, he was a bit tight for room as the pace started to quicken and the leaders got away from him before staying on late to finish fourth. At Ballindenisk, he travelled well for a long way before fading late on and on his final start at Bellharbour, he rallied well under pressure and was closing in second when falling at the last.

Instant Gambler joined Alex Dunn after that and didn't show much in five starts over hurdles over distances between 1m7f and 2m3f. He's now returning from a long way and making his chasing debut over a much longer trip and I think this scenario could see him in a much better light.

While the long absence is a slight concern, the yard recently had another horse with a fairly similar profile in Kayf Baha run well on his return from over a year off and they've had a few other horses run well lately at big prices.

There are a few others in the race who could be capable of taking a step forward from their recent efforts but I think Instant Gambler's potential for improvement has been overlooked a little by the market and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.