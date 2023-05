Improved since moving to Rowley

Tactically versatile strong traveller

Slievegar is overpriced at Cheltenham

String of good runs since joining Rowley

Cheltenham 17:25: Slievegar 1pt e/w 40/1

Slievegar has shown very little when racing under rules in the past but I think he could be capable of significantly improving on that this evening given what he's shown in the pointing field this season.

He joined Phil Rowley at the start of the season and ran eye-catchingly on his first start for the new yard at Chaddesley Corbett over 2m4f when held up a long way off the pace before staying on in the closing stages to finish fourth.

Similar tactics were used next time over 3m at Horseheath and he travelled strongly into contention but couldn't quite catch Koyote.

There was a big change in tactics when he won an Intermediate at Higham as he made the running and easily beat Josh The Plod.

I thought Slievegar won with more in hand than the margin suggests two starts ago when he beat Champion Chase by half a length as he travelled all over that rival and only looked to be doing enough in front on the run in.

He was beaten last time at Higham but that was against a good horse in How To Get Away and they finished clear of the rest.

No. 8 Slievegar SBK 16/1 EXC 19.5 Trainer: Philip Rowley

Jockey: Mr Toby McCain-Mitchell

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 12lbs

OR: -

His strong travelling style is ideal for a race of this nature as they are likely to get quick in front and that may take some of his rivals out of their comfort zone early on. He also appears versatile as far as the ground so it may not matter to him whether the rain impacts the ground too much or not.

There is the slight concern that he might just be one of those horses who shows their best in points and doesn't repeat it in hunter chases and he is up against a couple of smart rivals but I think the market has completely overlooked his chance because of his previous performances under rules. Any 20/1 or bigger appeals.