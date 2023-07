Showed promise in points

This test likely more suitable

Thief Of The Night is overpriced at Downpatrick

No. 6 Thief Of The Night (Ire) SBK 18/1 EXC 19 Trainer: Denis Paul Murphy, Ireland

Jockey: Mr S. Cotter

Age: 5

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: -

New Sheriff and Air Drop dominate the market for the closing bumper at Downpatrick and both have run well at the track before but there's a rules newcomer at a big price whose chance I think the market has underestimated.

Thief Of The Night had three starts in Irish points and showed some ability while his performances suggested that he might be better suited to a bumper than three miles over fences. On his debut at Bellharbour, he was held up in last in the small field and was still there with a circuit to go. He started to make some headway early in the back straight and he went into third approaching four out but he made a mistake and was down on his nose.

He recovered and was only about two lengths behind at two out when he fell. The winner of that race is now rated 128 over hurdles while the runner up has won two bumpers with ease.

He was ridden much handier next time at Lisronagh and raced keenly under restraint in behind the leader through the first half of the race before going to the front going out on to the final circuit. He was still in a share of the lead turning into the home straight but after jumping two out he had nothing left and faded to finish fourth.

Thief Of The Night was off until the Autumn and returned at Ballycrystal. They reverted to using far more patient tactics and he only had one horse behind him turning down the back straight for the final time. He made smooth progress to be in a share of the lead at three out and he was still close up at two out before fading away to finish fifth.

The way that he travelled through those races suggested that he had a good level of ability and that a sharper test could see him in a better light. His jumping also lacked fluency at times so the lack of obstacles will help. It may also be that he had a wind problem given how weakly he finished on a couple of occasions and he now wears a tongue tie and returns off a break so he might have had a wind op since his last run.

It may be that Thief Of The Night is just a weak finisher and his jockey is only having his second ride under rules but I think the market has overlooked his potential for improvement and he faced some decent company in his first two starts in points. Any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.