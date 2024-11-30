Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Tonnerre to thunder home at Newbury

Ran well behind Imperial Saint at Aintree

Genois was a very comfortable winner on his latest start at Wetherby and I think he has a good chance of following up today.

After a very eye-catching stable debut at Warwick, he was sent off favourite at Wetherby. He was always travelling well at the back of the field before starting to make headway leaving the back straight for the final time. Despite slightly pitching on landing at two out, he cruised to the front and went on to win by 3¼ lengths while looking to have plenty left in the tank.

He's been raised 7lb for that win and I think that could underestimate the improvement that Genois could be capable of given the manner of his victory. This does look a strong race but I think he should be nearer the front of the market and any 11/26.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Genois in the 12:40 at Newbury 1pt win @ SBK 8/1

At a big price in the same race, I think Imperil could run better than the market suggests on his return to racing in Britain.

He was a bit disappointing in France earlier this year but if he can get back to the best of his form from last year then I think he could run well off a mark of 134 and he has a very good record fresh so coming into this on the back of a 195-day absence is a positive for him.

It might be that he's just not the horse he was last year for whatever reason but I think he's a little overpriced given his potential to bounce back and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Imperil in the 12:40 at Newbury 0.5pt win @ SBK 40/1

This race is likely to be well run and I think that could suit No Ordinary Joe.

He was a big eye-catcher at Kempton two starts ago and looked set to have a big chance at Cheltenham but the issues that the yard was having at the time resulted in him not living up to expectations while still running respectably as he was in touch until fading in the straight.

His performance at Kempton suggests he still has the ability to be competitive off this mark and he has run well fresh on several occasions so hopefully he will be ridden suitably to give him a chance today on his return from a break. Any 10/111.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back No Ordinary Joe in the 13:54 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w @ SBK 10/1

Despite being a twelve-year-old, Sam Brown put up a string of excellent efforts last season and continued that in the Charlie Hall on his seasonal debut.

He went without the visor that he frequently wore last season and that showed as he didn't travel too well and got detached from the main pack early on the final circuit but he rallied well under pressure and stayed on to finish third.

Sam Brown ran very well in defeat off this mark with Freddie Gingell in the saddle on his final two starts of last season and I'm hoping the reapplication of the visor can see him travel sweeter through the race today.

There is a concern that it seemed the impact of the visor was starting to wear off a bit at the end of last season but hopefully having a run without it last time will see it having the desired impact today and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Sam Brown in the 15:00 at Newbury 0.5pt e/w @ SBK 18/1

Petit Tonnerre was well beaten at Cheltenham last time but I think he's capable of bouncing back today back in handicap company.

He was starting to make some headway on the leaders last time when appearing to lose his footing a little just before the final bend and was awkward at two out, after which he dropped away.

Prior to that, he was narrowly beaten at Aintree by Imperial Saint who he now faces on 12lb better terms. I think the slightly softer conditions today could be more suitable for Petit Tonnerre and he's likely to have a good pace to close into.

It may be that he's just one of those horses who promises more than they deliver and he will once again disappoint but I think this scenario gives him a chance to show his best and any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals.