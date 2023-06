Sylvies Dance is overpriced at Southwell

Looks to have a lenient opening mark

Rhys recommends a wager at 7/2 or bigger

No. 2 Sylvies Dance SBK 9/4 EXC 3.6 Trainer: Kayley Woollacott

Jockey: Mr Joshua Newman

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: 100

Sylvies Dance makes her handicap debut following a victory at Newton Abbot and I think the handicapper may have underrated her.

She showed a fairly good level of ability during her time with Will Biddick and Paul Nicholls, including when finishing second in a maiden hurdle at Chepstow, before being off the track for 790 days.

On her first start after that absence, she ran well to finish a close second in a point despite losing plenty of ground and momentum at the fences and built on that last time at Newton Abbot.

Her jumping wasn't too convincing early on but it gradually warmed up as the race progressed and she was sent to challenge Afta Party at 3 out. She soon got the better of that rival and went a few lengths clear turning into the home straight but she idled and that allowed Basford to close. Once challenged by Basford at the last, she picked up again and was only ridden hands and heels to score by a head.

I thought Sylvies Dance won with far more in hand than the margin suggested and her jumping can improve so I think an opening mark of 100 could underplay her ability and the step up in trip is likely to be no issue for her.

There is a slight concern that her idleness could put her in trouble if she hits the front some way out again today but in a race of this quality I think she's overpriced and any 3/13.95 or bigger appeals.