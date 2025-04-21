Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Skelton handicap debutant at Fakenham

Showed good level of ability on the flat

Hopeful of a change in tactics

Kenmya is overpriced at Fakenham

Good N' Kind is likely to be far too good for his rivals in this opening maiden hurdle, particularly if Chosen Thyme doesn't turn up having run yesterday, but one of the opposition looks to have been completely overlooked at a huge price given he's shown some ability.

Bob The Builder hasn't been competitive in two starts under rules this season but those were beginners chases against much deeper fields than he faces today. The trip was far too sharp for him at Leopardstown but he wasn't disgraced over a staying trip at Wexford last time considering his jumping let him down significantly on the final circuit.

He now switches back to hurdling, which should help given his jumping of fences has been an issue, and he ran well at a huge price in a Wexford maiden hurdle for a former yard when third to Hartur d'Arc in May 2023. The ability that Bob The Builder has shown in points this season and at Wexford suggests he shouldn't be such a big price given there's very little depth to this contest and while I would ideally like to see headgear on him given he can be idle, I think he could run well at a big price. Any 40/141.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Bob The Builder in the 13:15 at Cork 0.5pt e/w SBK 100/1

Weston has generally shown little in four starts over hurdles but I think he could be capable of taking a step forward on his handicap debut.

He has shown plenty of ability on the flat, including when not beaten far on stable debut off 96 at Navan. He's not taken to hurdling anywhere near as well but I thought he showed a bit more promise at Naas when last seen over hurdles. He was held up before making good headway in the back straight to be not far off the leading group turning into the home straight but his effort flattened out late on and he finished eleventh.

I'm hoping that Weston will be ridden a little more positively today and he had a nice prep run for this when running over a mile in the Irish Lincolnshire. There is a concern that he may be better going to the other way around and his jumping does need to be slicker but I think has a better chance than the market suggests and any 16/117.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Weston in the 14:05 at Fairyhouse 0.5pt win @ SBK 33/1

Kenmya is another with a similar profile to Weston and I'm hopeful that there will be a significant change of tactics with her on her handicap debut at Fakenham.

She ran to a level in the low 80s on the flat while mixing between running in France and Spain and she was claimed when winning her last start on the flat. She was off for over a year prior to making her hurdling debut for Dan Skelton and she hasn't shown much in four starts over hurdles. However, she was held up in those races whereas she made the running when winning on the flat and I think reverting back to those tactics around this sharp track could see Kenmya take a step forward on her handicap debut. Any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Kenmya in the 15:23 at Fakenham 1pt win SBK 7/1

This is a strong maiden hunters chase and there are plenty in here who I think are capable of running well but there's one horse who the market seems to have overlooked at a very big price.

Manlikemike is making his hunter chase debut after showing promise in the pointing field and looking better than some of the bare form suggests. He beat the earlier selection, Bob The Builder, on his first start of this season and while he's not added to that success since, he's shown promise in defeat. He frequently jumped markedly out of his right on his next two starts when finishing behind some of today's rivals and he was travelling well when coming down at two out on his latest start.

I think the switch back to a right-handed track could see Manlikemike improve on what he's shown in recent starts and this is likely to be stronger run than the points he's contested which will help his chance if he's ridden with patient tactics once again. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Manlikemike in the 15:35 at Cork 0.5pt e/w SBK 66/1

It all went wrong at the start for Mudlahhim from stall one over this C&D two starts ago but I'm hoping he can have better luck today and add to his two C&D victories.

He tried to anticipate the start but got it wrong and was slowly away which left him at the back of the field in that aforementioned race. He made a little late headway but could never get competitive while finishing seventh.

Mudlahhim was better away at Brighton last time but looked to not quite see out the mile after racing a bit keenly early on. I think the drop back to seven furlongs today should be more suitable for him and hopefully he can get a good break and be able to track the leaders on the inside from an early stage. Any double-figure prices appeal.