Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies rules Recruit at Southwell
Our resident tipster has analysed Wednesday's racing and has a sole selection at Southwell...
Showed ability in points
Likely significant going change will be no issue
Bold Recruit is overpriced at Southwell
Southwell - 18:40 - Back Bold Recruit
Bold Recruit (Ire)
- J: K. Brogan
- T: Billy Aprahamian
- F:
With heavy rain forecast all day, I'm expecting there to be a significant going change at Southwell this evening and that is likely to turn the bumper into more of a test of stamina than it otherwise would be.
I think that will be in the favour of Bold Recruit who showed promise in five starts in Irish points for Warren Ewing. He didn't get past the second fence on debut and his jumping wasn't great at times on his second start at Fairyhouse but he shaped better than the bare result suggests as he was upsides the leaders at three out before looking to hang left and fade and he was pulled up before the last when not far behind in fifth.
His jumping let him down again on his first start of the autumn season at Portrush when falling and on his first start of this year at Tyrella when he finished third to Break The Boundary. His poor jumping caused him to drop of the back of the main group and he got in close to two out when starting to make headway. He still had plenty of ground to make up on the leader on the very long run to the last and he gradually closed the gap but couldn't quite put in a significant challenge and finished a close third. The winner has since run well in defeat in two races under rules while the runner up has won a bumper and the fourth has won two bumpers.
Bold Recruit ran well to finish second at the same track on his last start in the pointing field when once again closing late on. There is a slight concern that he might be more of a staying hurdling prospect but he will be helped by the lack of obstacles and the softening ground this evening and hopefully Kevin Brogan will ride him to make use of his proven stamina and make life tougher for the likely speedier types in opposition. Any double-figure prices appeal.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 114.50pts
Returned: 85.80pts
P/L: -28.70pts
