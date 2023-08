Softer ground to suit Rogue Spirit

Blinkers could see him race handier

No. 5 (7) Rogue Spirit SBK 17/2 EXC 16 Trainer: Tom Clover

Jockey: Tom Marquand

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 1lbs

OR: 87

Horses with good recent form head the market in the closing five-furlong handicap but it's a couple who have been well held in their starts this season that appeal at the current prices.

Rogue Spirit has only managed to beat four rivals in three starts this season but I think he found the ground too quick on the first two of those starts and he could never get into contention last time at Chelmsford in a race that was controlled by Democracy Dilemma and nothing could get into it from behind.

His action suggests that he wants ground on the soft side and he put in a good performance when there was a little cut in the ground at Haydock last season when comfortably beating Al Dasim off a 1lb higher mark than he races off today. His only other run on ground softer than good was at Chester over six furlongs when he didn't quite see out the trip behind two smart rivals in Tostado and Cold Case.

For a five-furlong sprint, this race isn't filled with early speed so I'm hoping the application of blinkers for the first time will see Rogue Spirit be sharper in the early stages and race just behind the pace.

It might be that he's just not the horse he was last season and will continue to decline but I think these conditions give him a good chance to bounce back and any 10/111.00 or bigger appeals.