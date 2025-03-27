Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Reigning to leave punters in profit at Wolverhampton

Eyecatching return to action

Reigning Profit is overpriced at Wolverhampton

Reigning Profit made an eyecatching return to action at Newcastle earlier this month and having strangely been dropped 2lb for that, I think he has a good chance to gain another victory at Wolverhampton.

He broke fairly well at Newcastle and it looked like the plan was to track Glory Fighter on the near rail but Je Ne Sais Quoi got there ahead of him and left Reigning Profit tight for room. Taken back, he travelled strongly through the race and looked to make an effort with around two furlongs to go but his path was completely blocked and James Sullivan had to sit up on him a furlong out, after which he had no chance of getting close to the winner.

Given the obvious bad luck in not getting a run, the 2lb drop for that run looks very lenient and he should get a good pace to close into from near the rail. He has often worn headgear but he went without it at Newcastle and would likely have gone close with a clear run so hopefully not wearing any today won't be a negative for his chance and he will be able to get a clear path through in the closing stages. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.