Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Reigning to leave punters in profit at Wolverhampton

Wolverhampton
Our racing expert has one selection on Thursday

Our resident racing tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has found a value selection at Wolverhampton.

Wolverhampton - 18:45 - Back Reigning Profit

Reigning Profit made an eyecatching return to action at Newcastle earlier this month and having strangely been dropped 2lb for that, I think he has a good chance to gain another victory at Wolverhampton.

He broke fairly well at Newcastle and it looked like the plan was to track Glory Fighter on the near rail but Je Ne Sais Quoi got there ahead of him and left Reigning Profit tight for room. Taken back, he travelled strongly through the race and looked to make an effort with around two furlongs to go but his path was completely blocked and James Sullivan had to sit up on him a furlong out, after which he had no chance of getting close to the winner.

Given the obvious bad luck in not getting a run, the 2lb drop for that run looks very lenient and he should get a good pace to close into from near the rail. He has often worn headgear but he went without it at Newcastle and would likely have gone close with a clear run so hopefully not wearing any today won't be a negative for his chance and he will be able to get a clear path through in the closing stages. Any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals. 

Recommended Bet

Back Reigning Profit in the 18:45 at Wolverhampton 1pt e/w

SBK13/2

Now read Mark Milligan's Thursday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 91.00pts

Returned: 162.50pts

P/L: +71.50pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Rhys Williams

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

Katie Midwinter

Horse Racing Tips: Katie Midwinter's best bets on Wednesday including 33/1 outsider at Worcester

  • Katie Midwinter
Horse Racing tipster Katie Midwinter
Sam Turner

Weekend Ante-Post Racing Tips: Sam Turner's early best bets for Saturday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Ante-Post

Sandown Ante-Post Racing Tips: Channon's Lion to lead the Saturday challenge at 7/1

  • Alan Dudman
Sandown Racecourse

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sandown Ante-Post Racing Tips: Channon's Lion to lead the Saturday challenge at 7/1

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Sandown Ante-Post Racing Tips: Channon's Lion to lead the Saturday challenge at 7/1

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Kent to score in Yorkshire

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Kevin Blake's trio of bets up to 8/1 for Saturday

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Up The Sergeant Wilko

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

Day 5 Royal Ascot Preview

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Aim Lambourn at the Arc

  • Editor
Weighed In

2025 Royal Ascot Review

  • Editor