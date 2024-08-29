Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Queen to reign at Ffos Las

Very slowly run race didn't suit last time

Suited by testing conditions

Queen Of Steel is overpriced at Ffos Las

The two-mile handicap that closes the card at Ffos Las is set to be a thorough test of stamina in the heavy ground and I think that could bring the best out of Queen Of Steel.

She finished behind two of today's rivals last time at Kempton but that was a very slowly run race and the sprint finish that ensued didn't suit her.

Prior to that, she finished second over two miles at Lingfield on quick ground when she was outpaced turning into the home straight before running on well to take second late on.

Queen Of Steel's action suggests that she wants soft ground and she ran well on several occasions on heavy ground over hurdles last season including at this track. I think she did well to finish second at Lingfield considering that ground will have been quicker than ideal for her and she is likely to find today's conditions far more to her liking while some of her rivals could struggle.

It might be that she is just very slow and will be outpaced at a crucial stage before plugging on late under any circumstances but I think connections may finally have found an ideal scenario for her and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.