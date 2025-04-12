Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Pauling ex-pointer on rules debut at Ayr

Ayr
Our racing expert has one selection on Saturday

Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at Ayr...

  • Won on point debut despite doing things wrong

  • Not an overly strong race for rules debut

  • Kalkbrenner is overpriced at Ayr

The all-conquering Willie Mullins sends over a plethora of raiders to Ayr today as he bids to retain his Trainers Championship crown, including a much fancied runner in the Scottish Champion Hurdle at 14:15.

Ethical Diamond is the runner in question and he's finished first and fourth in his last two starts, and today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 (from 1/21.50) to finish in the top four again. To take advantage, just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Back Ethical Diamond to finish in Top 4 in 14:15 Ayr. Was 1/2

SBK1/1

Ayr - 17:20 - Back Kalkbrenner

It may be that Dysart Dolomite has been sent over to Ayr as he's above average in Willie Mullins' quest to win the trainers' championship once again but I think he could face a good challenge from a debut Irish point winner.

Kalkbrenner won by 1½ lengths on his debut at Tattersalls Farm but I thought he was value for far more than the winning margin having done things wrong during the race. He looked quite green at various stages, including going out on to the final circuit, and his jumping wasn't too fluent in the closing stages. He reached for three out and landed awkwardly, after which he started to pull clear of the rest along with Riskaway. That rival was quicker than him over the last two fences but Kalkbrenner managed to rally past him late on to take victory on the extended run-in.

Given the inexperience that Kalkbrenner showed that day, I think there could be quite a bit of improvement to come from him today and I'm not sure there's much depth in quality to this race. There is a slight concern that he might find this test a bit on the sharp side but he's gone to the right trainer to get the best out of him in this sphere and any 4/15.00 or bigger appeals. 

Back Kalkbrenner in the 17:20 at Ayr 1pt win

SBK11/2

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 112.50pts

Returned: 208.43pts

P/L: +93.93pts

