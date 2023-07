Improved for longer trip

Wasn't doing much in front last time

Sharp Note is overpriced at Southwell

No. 5 Sharp Note (Ire) SBK 11/4 EXC 3.55 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Micheal Nolan

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: 87

Rail movements mean there's nearly an additional furlong in the opening three-mile handicap chase and I think Sharp Note has a very good chance of following up her Newton Abbot win given this stamina test.

She was stepped up significantly in trip that day to race over 3m2f and was always travelling well in behind the leader. She was nudged along to challenge Heneryetta Bay turning into the home straight and went to the front at two out. She looked to be idling from that point while going on to a six-length victory with a very wide margin back to the third.

Sharp Note looked far more at home given that stamina test than she had done prior to that and I think there could be plenty more to come from her over these sort of distances. On her debut in an Irish point she finished third behind Deeply Superficial and Mullenbeg, who are now rated 130 and 126 over hurdles respectively, and she looked a staying type in that sphere.

There is rain forecast this afternoon and that is likely to turn the ground on the soft side which is a slight concern but she showed at Dromahane that she can handle soft ground and it won't be anywhere near as bad as the ground at Exeter when she pulled up over hurdles. Any 9/43.25 or bigger appeals.