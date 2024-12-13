Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Nickel to get back to winning ways at Doncaster

Rhys Williams

Doncaster - 13:57 - Back Nickelforce

Nickelforce was unlucky to be taken out of the race at Leicester last time and I think he has a strong chance to get back to winning ways at Doncaster.

He was travelling strongly at Leicester when Glencassley jumped across him which led to Nickelforce being unbalanced and unseated Gina Andrews as a result.

Prior to that, Nickelforce had won his first two starts over fences. He was always travelling and jumping well at Stratford and easily pulled clear of two challengers after the last.

He followed up at Ludlow when jumping well again. He travelled strongly in behind the leading pair approaching the home straight before being angled out to make his challenge and slightly pitched on landing at four out. He eased clear after and then managed to hold on from the fast-finishing Superbolt who has won since off a 5lb higher mark.

Nickelforce showed a tendency to edge to his left at fences at Ludlow so the return to a left-handed track today could be ideal for him and the manner in which he travelled through the race in his two victories suggests he could have more to come as he goes up in grade. Any 5/23.50 or bigger appeals.

