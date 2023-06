Positive jockey switch

Hopefully a return to more positive tactics

Cuzco Du Mathan is overpriced at Cartmel

No. 7 Cuzco Du Mathan (Fr) SBK 16/1 EXC 24 Trainer: James Moffatt

Jockey: Mr Freddie Gordon

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 6lbs

OR: 100

Cuzco Du Mathan has generally been disappointing since arriving from France but I think he could be capable of showing more this afternoon.

He ran better for a long way when blinkers were applied at this track two starts ago. He made the running that day and led for much of the race before dropping away quickly after two out.

He was dropped back in trip and cheekpieces replaced blinkers last time once again at this track. He was ridden by a very inexperienced jockey and was dropped out in last before making some late headway to finish fourth.

There's a significant positive jockey switch today with Freddie Gordon taking over and I'm hoping they go back to riding Cuzco Du Mathan more positively over this trip. He doesn't need to lead, and probably won't be able to with Prime Time Lady in the field, but riding him handily in behind that rival is likely to be more suitable than dropping him out in last once again.

He's clearly not straightforward and it might be that he will continue to regress or that he needs the reapplication of a tongue tie before showing more but in a race of this quality I think he's a little overpriced and any 12/113.00 or bigger appeals.