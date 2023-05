Showed promise on point debut

Theatrical Light is overpriced at Worcester

Looked a stayer on hurdles debut

Worcester 15:25: Destroytheevidence 1pt win 4/1

Huelgoat and Almazhar Garde head the market for this staying novice hurdle as they return to this sphere from chasing. I'm not sure either of them will be capable of matching the level they've run to over fences and they could be vulnerable to the potential improver, Destroytheevidence.

He looked short of speed in both bumpers but ran respectably and he made a fairly promising hurdling debut at Kempton earlier this month. He jumped quite cautiously early on but that gradually improved as the race progressed and he was shaken along to move into second approaching the final bend.

He came under stronger driving early in the home straight and ran green under pressure which caused him to be left behind by the front pair after 2 out but he kept responding and ran on again on the run-in to finish third.

That test looked a bit on the sharp side for Destroytheevidence and I think he will be better suited by the step up in trip today and likely good pace with Almazhar Garde being in the field.

His jumping is also likely to sharpen up for that experience and he seemed to edge left at the hurdles so the switch to a left-handed track can help his cause too.

There is a concern that he appeared to swish his tail under pressure so he might not be straightforward but I think he's overpriced given the circumstances of this race and any 7/2 or bigger appeals.

Back Destroytheevidence in the 15:25 at Worcester 1pt win 4/1



Worcester 17:05: Theatrical Light 1pt win 7/1

This is a very weak maiden hurdle and I think Theatrical Light's chance is being underestimated given the ability that she has shown and potential for improvement.

She started her career in the Irish pointing field with Denis Murphy and made a promising debut at Punchestown.

She raced a bit keenly tracking the leaders on the inside early on and she still in that position leaving the back straight for the final time. Shaken along turning the final bend, she couldn't go with Chosen Hero and drifted left under pressure on the run-in while holding on for second.

Theatrical Light was bought for £20,000 to join Donald McCain after that and made her debut for him in a bumper at Huntingdon. She was trapped wide throughout but had made some progress to be in the leading group leaving the back straight before finding little under pressure and quickly dropping away.

She's since had a wind op and a tongue tie goes on today which I'm hoping will result in a far stronger finishing effort from Theatrical Light.

Given that she edged left under pressure on debut, she made also be helped by the switch to a left-handed track and she faces a very low quality field for her hurdling debut.

It might be that the wind op has no impact and she runs poorly again or that she will once again go left under pressure but in such a weak race I think she has more potential than most and any 11/2 or bigger appeals.