Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 20/1 Kally to follow up at Newcastle

Paul Nicholls' Stage Star is a standing dish around Cheltenham and goes for the December Gold Cup today at 13:50. He's a three-time course and distance winner and is fancied to go well again today.

However, if you fancy he'll run well without winning then you can back him to finish in the top five at the super-boosted price of 1/12.00 from 8/131.61. To take advantage of this super-boosted price just click on the odds in the below bet banner to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.

Recommended Bet Back Stage Star to finish Top 5 in 13:50 Cheltenham SBK 1/1

This is a very weak handicap debut and while I can understand the market support for those that have found their way to the front of the market, that has left a last time out winner a bigger price than I think he should be.

Kally Des Bruyeres showed very little in his first three starts but on his second start after a wind op and when switched to better ground at Huntingdon, he took a big step forward in getting off the mark. He raced in midfield in a fairly steadily run race before making headway to track the leaders entering the home straight. Angled out for a clear run turning in, he still seemed a bit green and was briefly outpaced when asked for his effort approaching two out but once coming under stronger pressure between the last two hurdles, he picked up well and held off the late challenge of Korus.

While this was a weak maiden hurdle, I think Kally Des Bruyeres ran to a level that he may only need to get close to repeating to be competitive in a handicap of this quality and given that he still looked quite inexperienced, there could be some improvement to come from that. The drying ground today is also in his favour and while most of his rivals have already shown themselves to be of moderate ability, he could have more to come on only his fifth start.

There is the concern that the Huntingdon run might end up proving to be a one off and he won't repeat that but I think he's drifted to a price that underestimates his ability and any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Kally Des Bruyeres in the 13:57 at Newcastle 1pt win @ SBK 20/1

