Poor early position at Haydock

Likely strong pace today to suit

Hurricane Ali is overpriced at Warwick

No. 2 Idols's Eye (Fr) SBK 40/1 EXC 32 Trainer: Mark Bradstock

Jockey: Tom Bellamy

Age: 8

Weight: 11st 4lbs

OR: -

At a big price in the opening maiden hurdle at Warwick, I can't let Idols's Eye go unbacked having run respectably in a maiden point last time despite regularly losing ground at the fences.

That run was at Cocklebarrow and came after over a year off the track. He was held up in the small field and was still last of the tightly-packed group of four jumping 4 out. He started to make some headway approaching 3 out but made a mistake. He reached for 2 out which cost him some momentum on landing and was slow at the last and could only finish third.

The winner chased home subsequent hunter chase winner, King's Quay, next time while the runner up ran well in two hunter chases after this run and the fourth has won twice since.

Idols's Eye had previously shown a good level of ability when finishing a close third in a maiden hurdle at Southwell so the run at Cocklebarrow showed that he still retained at least some of that ability and the return to hurdling should suit given the mistakes he made over fences.

He has had some long breaks between runs and has been inconsistent so he isn't certain to build on that latest effort but he's too big in a race lacking strength in depth and any 20/1 or bigger appeals.

Back Idols's Eye in the 14:10 at Warwick 0.5pt win 33/1

No. 2 Hurricane Ali (Ire) SBK 17/2 EXC 10.5 Trainer: John Mackie

Jockey: Sean Quinlan

Age: 7

Weight: 11st 13lbs

OR: 124

This race is likely to be strongly run and that could bring out the best in Hurricane Ali who ran respectably on his return to action in the Swinton.

He was slowly away and raced slightly detached last early on. He was still in a share of last turning into the home straight before making some late headway despite not being given an overly hard time and making a mistake at 2 out.

He simply had no chance from that early position and often races much handier in behind the leaders so he did well to get within 14 lengths of the winner. He has raced quite keenly in the past so the strong pace should help him settle early on and the quick ground is in his favour.

This is a weaker race than the Swinton and although he might be vulnerable to a younger improver, I think Hurricane Ali is overpriced given his profile and any 10/1 or bigger appeals.