Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams has three selections at 10/1, 4/1 and 18/1

Dagoda has been inconsistent this season but I'm hoping that she can bounce back to her best this afternoon with cheekpieces on for the first time.

She ran well on her seasonal debut in testing conditions over C&D when fourth behind Mercurial having not been able to get a completely clear run.

Dagoda has failed to build on that since but did run respectably over seven furlongs at this track three starts ago. She has got very warm at times beforehand and she hasn't looked completely straightforward during races so I'm hoping that they can keep her calm pre-race and that the application of cheekpieces for the first time can lead to her racing sweeter.

It could be that she will put in another below par performance but Dagoda has a string of good runs over C&D and I think she's capable under these circumstances of putting up another. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Dagoda in the 13:00 at Curragh 0.5pt win @ 10/111.00 SBK 10/1

Jackpot Des Bordes heads the market in the opening maiden hurdle at Exeter and he ran to a good level on his second start in a bumper at Wincanton but the application of a tongue tie for the first time today is enough to put me off taking a short price. Ace Of Spades was poorly positioned at Uttoxeter on hurdling debut and could take a step forward from that but it's a hurdling debutant who appeals at the prices.

Walk In The Hills failed to win in two starts in bumpers last season but showed promise on both occasions and I think he has a good chance to get off the mark on hurdling debut for a yard that has had a good start to the main jumps season.

He looked quite green on debut when finishing second behind Captain Bellamy at Chepstow with a collection of future bumper and hurdles winners in behind him.

He couldn't build on that next time over the same C&D but I think the heavy ground didn't suit him and he couldn't go with the soft-ground loving Jurancon in the closing stages.

The return to better ground today is likely to suit Walk In The Hills and given the early season form of the respective yards, I think he might be fitter for this than some of his other rivals who are returning from absences.

There is the obvious unknown over how he will jump on hurdling debut but I think he has a good chance if building on the promise of his bumper runs and any 3/14.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Walk In The Hills in the 14:10 at Exeter 1pt win @ 4/15.00 SBK 4/1

Paul Nicholls once again has the short-priced favourite in division two of the maiden hurdle. Sorceleur ran to a very good level in bumpers last season and could be too classy for this field but he did look a more forward type than many of the trainer's bumper horses tend to be so there might not be the same long term progress that would be expected of others and once again the application of a tongue tie for the first time is enough to put me off at the price.

Dangerous Touch and Pony Soprano both showed promise in bumpers last season but it's another hurdling debutant who appeals at a bigger price.

Not So Woolly made his debut in a bumper at this track at the end of last season and showed some ability when finishing fifth. He looked green at various stages, including in the home straight, and I think the quick ground that evening wasn't ideal for him. He also looked the type who needed time to mature so I think he could have taken a step forward physically and mentally for that and there being some cut in the ground today should be more suitable for him.

There is the unknown over how he will jump on hurdling debut and it might be that he will be the type who shows his true ability further down the line as he matures but I think the market is underestimating his potential and any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.