Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies handicap debutant at Uttoxeter

Earlier promise in his career

Wind op can see him bounce back

Little Big Kev is overpriced at Uttoxeter

Little Big Kev makes his handicap debut in the opener at Uttoxeter and I think he has a better chance of getting off the mark than his price suggests.

He showed a good level of ability early in his career, finishing second to Castle Ivers on his debut in an Irish point and he followed that with a good run on his debut for Richard Phillips in a bumper at Huntingdon.

Little Big Kev hasn't built on that since but he did make an eyecatching hurdling debut at Kempton when he travelled strongly for a long way and was still in contention turning into the home straight before weakening quickly. He also ran better than the margin beaten suggests last time too at Southwell where he was close up at two out before finishing well beaten.

Given the weak finishing efforts in those races, I'm hopeful that the wind op since Southwell will have a positive impact on Little Big Kev and he can finish off the race stronger today. If the wind op does cause that to happen, the ability that he's shown suggests an opening mark of 96 could underplay his talent.

There is the concern that it might not have any impact and he will once again finish weakly, particularly now over a longer trip, and he is representing a low profile yard so maybe he won't fulfil his early potential as a result but I think the market is underestimating his chance in a race of this quality and any 6/17.00 or bigger appeals.