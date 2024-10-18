Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies handicap debutant at Fakenham

Shown promise in points and under rules

Hopefully switching back to prominent tactics

Court Cian is overpriced at Fakenham

It's no surprise that early money has come for Sonification in the opening novices' hurdle at Uttoxeter given the potential for improvement for the trainer switch and the yard is in flying form. I think he's reached about the right price now so I'm going in a different direction with a newcomer to racing under rules.

Daytime Dreaming made his debut in a 2m4f maiden at Charm Park and ran well behind a smart winner who is odds-on for a maiden hurdle at Fakenham today. It showed that he lacked the previous experience of Miami Magic as his jumping lacked fluency at times but he went with that rival from three out as they quickly pulled clear of the rest. Daytime Dreaming didn't have much left to offer on the run to the last and was left behind by Miami Magic.

That was a promising debut against a smart rival and I think the switch to hurdling and the sharper test could bring improvement from Daytime Dreaming. That still might not be enough for him to challenge the front three in the market but I think he should be closer to them and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Daytime Dreaming in the 13:35 at Uttoxeter 0.5pt e/w @ SBK 20/1

Court Cian was a selection in this column for his latest start at Bangor but his chance was quickly gone that day as he was held up a long way off the pace and had no chance to get anywhere near those ridden prominently. His jumping also lacked fluency but he made notable late headway to finish fifth while not being given an overly hard time.

Prior to that, he had won two points last season when ridden much handier after more patient tactics hadn't brought the best out of him. I'm hoping that they will go back to riding him prominently in this race given such tactics are always a positive around Fakenham and there might not be much pace in this race so he can gain a tactical advantage in those circumstances.

It might be that his jumping will let him down as it has never been great over hurdles or fences or they could decide to hold him up again which is unlikely to bring out the best in him but I think Court Cian could be capable of better than he's shown under rules so far and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.