Some good runs over fences

This track suits her front running style

Bonarc is overpriced at Tramore

No. 5 Bonarc (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 8.8 Trainer: John Patrick Ryan, Ireland

Jockey: M. M. McDonagh

Age: 9

Weight: 11st 5lbs

OR: -

Bonarc has yet to win in three starts over fences but she has run respectably on all three occasions and I think she has a better opportunity to get off the mark in this sphere tonight than the market suggests.

She came up against a couple of smart mares on chasing debut back in September 2020 at Sligo when finishing third. Bonarc didn't return to chasing until April last year when she made most of the running until being headed at the last by Hereditary Rule and weakened up the run-in to finish third behind a couple of horses that are now rated 138 and 127 over fences.

On Bonarc's latest start over fences two runs ago at Clonmel, she again made most of the running until she was headed when making a mistake at two out and dropped away to finish third yet again in this sphere.

During that time she's also had plenty of runs over hurdles, where her fortunes have been mixed, and it's easy to forgive her latest run at Kilbeggan over a trip that was too far for her and with tactics that clearly didn't suit.

I'm hoping that around this very sharp test tonight, they will revert to making the running with Bonarc and this sub-2m trip gives her a chance of seeing out the distance.

There is a concern that she can edge to her left at fences and there's little margin for error with her jumping due to her size and she doesn't get the mares' allowance in this race but she might be able to slip away from this field and be difficult to catch around Tramore and any 8/18.80 or bigger appeals.

Rhys Williams says: Back Bonarc in the 17:15 at Tramore 1pt e/w at 10/111.00 Bet now

