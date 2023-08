Likely to get a fairly soft lead

Can put others under pressure with good jumping

Sword Of Fate is overpriced at Cartmel

No. 7 Sword Of Fate (Ire) SBK 13/2 EXC 4.9 Trainer: Leonard Kerr

Jockey: Derek Fox

Age: 10

Weight: 10st 9lbs

OR: 106

Sword Of Fate made all last time at Perth and I think he has a good chance to do so again this afternoon at Cartmel.

He was always in control during that victory, with his good round of jumping putting pressure on his rivals in behind, and he only looked to be doing enough on the run-in to win by 1¾ lengths.

On his two starts prior to that, he had proved no match for Born Famous at Perth and run well for a long way over today's C&D when racing in a stronger contest from 8lb out of the handicap. He was still in front at the last that day before dropping away on the long run-in and finishing one place behind Marshalled who he reopposes today on better terms.

Sword Of Fate is a front runner and I think he might be able to make the running without facing too much pressure today. Most of his rivals tend to be ridden patiently for a late challenge, while his good jumping could put pressure on some of those with flaws in that area and he could once again prove tough to catch.

It may be that he will once again be caught on the long run-in, which doesn't play to his strengths, but he could have his rivals in enough trouble by then to hold on and any 4/14.80 or bigger appeals.

Back Sword Of Fate in the 14:20 at Cartmel 1pt win at 5/15.80 Bet now

