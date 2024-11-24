Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on rules debut at Uttoxeter
Our resident tipster has had two winning NAPs in a row and tries to make it three with a sole selection at Uttoxeter...
-
Made promising point debut
-
Testing conditions should be no issue
-
Kelya Wood is overpriced at Uttoxeter
Uttoxeter - 12:50 - Back Kelya Wood
Crazierthandaisy is the odds-on favourite for this mares' novices' hurdle and she showed a good level of ability in bumpers last season but I'm not sure that the testing conditions today will see her at her best.
She was beaten by What's One More in a bumper and that rival will have no issue with the ground but given she's hung right in previous starts, I'm concerned about her going this way around. Taxus Baccata could be dangerous if left alone in front but it's another horse who started her career in the Irish pointing field who appeals at the prices.
Kelya Wood made her debut at Lisronagh on heavy ground and ran a promising race. She raced behind the leaders in a steadily run race and travelled strongly into a share of the lead after jumping three out as the pace started to quicken. Shaken up turning into the home straight, she responded well and was in a line of three at the last when coming down.
While I think Settle Down Jill would have won anyway, this was a good effort from Kelya Wood with the winner since finishing fourth in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham and the runner up has since finished second when a short-priced favourite for a bumper at Naas.
Kelya Wood has shown that she handles testing ground well so the conditions today shouldn't be an issue for her and the speed that she showed in a steadily-run race suggests that she can cope with the sharper test today.
It is a bit concerning that a hood is going on as she didn't race particularly keenly in her point and it may be that today will be another step on her education but I think she can be competitive if repeating the level she showed at Lisronagh and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.
Now read Kevin Blake's Sunday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 257.50pts
Returned: 331.57pts
P/L: +74.07pts
GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK
New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Discover the latest articles
Most Read Stories
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bolster the bank with Goodwood 18/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Sunday Horse Racing Tips: Bolster the bank with Goodwood 18/1 double
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Lambourn fancied to strike in Epsom Derby
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Epsom Festival Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 25/1 filly to bounce back down in trip
-
Horse Racing Tips and Predictions
Breaking News: Betfair ambassador Rachael Blackmore announces retirement