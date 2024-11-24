Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies ex-pointer on rules debut at Uttoxeter

Made promising point debut

Testing conditions should be no issue

Kelya Wood is overpriced at Uttoxeter

Crazierthandaisy is the odds-on favourite for this mares' novices' hurdle and she showed a good level of ability in bumpers last season but I'm not sure that the testing conditions today will see her at her best.

She was beaten by What's One More in a bumper and that rival will have no issue with the ground but given she's hung right in previous starts, I'm concerned about her going this way around. Taxus Baccata could be dangerous if left alone in front but it's another horse who started her career in the Irish pointing field who appeals at the prices.

Kelya Wood made her debut at Lisronagh on heavy ground and ran a promising race. She raced behind the leaders in a steadily run race and travelled strongly into a share of the lead after jumping three out as the pace started to quicken. Shaken up turning into the home straight, she responded well and was in a line of three at the last when coming down.

While I think Settle Down Jill would have won anyway, this was a good effort from Kelya Wood with the winner since finishing fourth in a Listed bumper at Cheltenham and the runner up has since finished second when a short-priced favourite for a bumper at Naas.

Kelya Wood has shown that she handles testing ground well so the conditions today shouldn't be an issue for her and the speed that she showed in a steadily-run race suggests that she can cope with the sharper test today.

It is a bit concerning that a hood is going on as she didn't race particularly keenly in her point and it may be that today will be another step on her education but I think she can be competitive if repeating the level she showed at Lisronagh and any 7/18.00 or bigger appeals.