No. 5 J'habite En France (Fr) SBK 9/1 EXC 10 Trainer: Ben Case

Jockey: Jack Quinlan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

I think this isn't an overly strong maiden hurdle and it's surprising to find J'Habite En France at a double-figure price on his rules debut for Ben Case.

He started his career in the pointing field and made a promising debut at Sheriff Hutton in testing conditions. He travelled enthusiastically in behind the leaders early on before losing his place a little as the pace lifted noticeably early on the final circuit.

He soon recovered, despite a mistake at the ditch, and joined Big City Roller for the lead turning out of the back straight. The pair were still upsides at two out before Big City Roller jumped to the front at the last and J'Habite En France had nothing left to offer on the run-in.

The winner has since won a novice hurdle at Carlisle while Impression Chic, who was quickly left behind leaving the back straight, has since won under rules off 87.

The manner in which J'Habite En France travelled early on and made headway suggests that this sharper test today will be more to his liking and it may be that the application of a tongue tie for the first time will also see him finish off the race stronger than was the case at Sheriff Hutton.

It may be that today will be another step along on his education and he will be at his best further down the line over fences but I think the market is underestimating his chance in a race of this quality and any double-figure prices appeal.

