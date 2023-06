Showed some promise in points

Sharper test to suit

Impression Chic is overpriced at Worcester

No. 4 Impression Chic (Fr) SBK 7/1 EXC 9.6 Trainer: Richard Hobson

Jockey: Brian Hughes

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 0lbs

OR: -

Impression Chic makes her first start under rules this afternoon for Richard Hobson and I think she has a better chance of making a successful hurdling debut than the market suggests.

She was trained in British points by Bradley Gibbs and was pulled up on testing ground at Sheriff Hutton on debut when she was quickly dropped by the front pair leaving the back straight.

On much better ground at Garthorpe on her second start, she fared much better in finishing second to Bond Broker. She raced a bit keenly early on and went to the front going out on to the final circuit. She was a couple of lengths in front and still going well turning into the home straight but after Bond Broker joined her at two out, she couldn't go with that rival and finished second.

The winner has since joined Paul Nicholls while the well beaten third has won since and Nene River, who fell when in contention at 4 out, has also won since and joined Emmet Mullins.

I think this sharper test will suit Impression Chic whereas I'm not sure this will be ideal for a few of her rivals who also have some jumping questions to answer.

Given that she was with such a good trainer in points, there is a chance that she might not improve from that but I expect the horse who beat her at Garthorpe will be close to favourite when he makes his rules debut so I can't let her go unbacked at this price in a race of this quality. Any double-figure prices appeal.