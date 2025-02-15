Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Champagne at Gowran

Two good runs on testing ground

May not be much depth to this race

Champagne Venture is overpriced at Gowran

Star Artist heads the market in this maiden hurdle on his hurdling debut but there are a couple of other hurdling debutants who appeal at the prices.

Away For The Night ran well in defeat on his debut in a bumper at Market Rasen on ground that was badly cut up by that stage of the day. He raced handily from the off and couldn't go with the leaders early in the home straight when looking a bit green but he kept going well to finish third.

He was never competitive last time at Windsor but that was a strong bumper and I'm not sure he was suited by the track or the ground as he travelled well before not picking up under pressure.

I think the switch to better ground today should help his cause and while there's the obvious unknown over how he will jump on hurdling debut, I think the ability he showed in those two bumpers suggests he can be more competitive than the market suggests. Any 14/115.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Away For The Night in the 14:50 at Wincanton 0.5pt win SBK 22/1

Seventeenothree has also shown a fairly good level of ability in her two starts in bumpers and is another who looks likely to be suited by the slightly better ground today on hurdling debut.

She ran well on her debut at Exeter when finishing fourth in a bumper with a subsequent bumper winning, Kripticjim, in second. She ran at this track on her second start and travelled well tracking the leader for a long way but it looked like she couldn't pick up on the particularly testing ground that day when asked for her effort in the straight and she finished fourth.

I think the better ground today could help her cause and although there is the unknown over how she will jump on hurdling debut, she's shown enough ability in those two starts to suggest she can run well in a race of this quality. Any double-figure prices appeal.

Recommended Bet Back Seventeenothree in the 14:50 at Wincanton 0.5pt win SBK 11/1

Champagne Venture has run well in both starts in bumpers and I think she has a good chance of making it third time lucky in the bumper at Gowran.

She ran respectably in defeat in a strong bumper on debut when finishing fourth behind William Munny having shown clear signs of inexperience when initially asked for her effort in the home straight. The winner went on to finish third in the Punchestown Champion Bumper while the runner up has since won a maiden hurdle and the third has won a bumper.

Champagne Venture was off the track for nearly a year before returning at Punchestown on the final day of 2024. She raced wide for much of that race and made good headway after leaving the back straight to be in contention approaching the home straight but she couldn't match the speed of the winner late on and finished third.

The winner of that race, Bambino Fever, went on to win a Grade 2 bumper with ease at the Dublin Racing Festival and it looks unlikely that there is anything of her quality in opposition today. I expect Champagne Venture will have come on for that run too and she looks capable of running very well in a bumper of this quality. Any 9/25.50 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Champagne Venture in the 16:50 at Gowran 1pt e/w SBK 11/2

At a huge price in the same race, I can't let Tiffiny's Girl go unbacked as she makes her bumper debut.

She's had two runs in maiden hurdles and shaped with a bit of promise on her debut at Cork. She raced keenly under restraint towards the back of the field and her jumping wasn't always too convincing but she made some headway to get on to the back of the main group leaving the back straight for the final time. Her run was then blocked a little by horses weakening in front of her but she regained her momentum once getting a clear path and was staying on a little when making an awful mistake at two out.

It's a bit worrying that she took quite a heavy fall on her second start at the same track but I think her debut hinted that she could have some ability and she could be the type who will be running on late to pick up the pieces. She also has the benefit of having a positive jockey booking and any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.