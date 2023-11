Won with more in hand than margin suggests

Likely good pace to suit

Kentford Mallard is overpriced at Hereford

No. 9 Kentford Mallard SBK 5/1 EXC 9 Trainer: Seamus Mullins

Jockey: Mr Paddy Barlow

Age: 10

Weight: 11st 1lbs

OR: 92

It's no surprise there's been early money for Dukehill given the trainer switch and that he goes hurdling for the first time after jumping quite poorly over fences but I think he might ideally be suited by going left-handed.

At the opposite end of the scale is Kentford Mallard who needs to go right-handed to show her best and she showed her liking for this C&D when winning with more in hand than the margin suggests on her most recent start.

She was held up and travelled well into contention at two out but her momentum was affected a little when she was tight for room just before the final bend. That briefly allowed the front pair to go a couple of lengths clear but she easily rallied to jump the last upsides and looked to be idling on the run-in as she went on to win by 2¼ lengths.

Kentford Mallard was only ridden hands and heels that day, so there's no concern over whether she will be as effective with such stipulations in place in today's race and the likely good pace will suit her late closing style.

There is a slight concern that she might find trouble in running when trying to make up ground in this bigger field but I think she has a good chance to follow up her latest victory and any 4/14.80 or bigger appeals.

No. 9 Saxons Lane (Ire) SBK 9/2 EXC 90 Trainer: Alan King

Jockey: Gavin Sheehan

Age: 4

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Saxons Lane makes his hurdling debut today and I think he could be more of a danger to the short-priced favourite in division two of the maiden hurdle than the markets suggests.

He made his debut in a bumper at Kempton last season and raced keenly under restraint in midfield for much of the first half of the race. He was still travelling strongly and closing on the leaders approaching the final bend, where he ran green and had to be shaken along. His inexperience continued to show in the home straight and he wasn't given a hard ride to finish seventh.

The manner in which Saxons Lane travelled for much of that race suggests he has a good level of ability and it was a combination of greenness and the testing ground conditions that led to him not getting closer at the finish. He should be mentally sharper for that experience and this isn't a strong maiden hurdle that they have found for his hurdling debut.

There is a concern that he could race keenly again and it might be that today will be more about taking another step along in his education but I think he has the ability to be competitive if ridden suitably and any 9/19.80 or bigger appeals.