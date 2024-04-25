Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Casting to play a starring role at Warwick

Showed good level of ability in points

Could find this a more suitable test

Casting Aspersions is overpriced at Warwick

No. 1 Casting Aspersions (Ire) SBK 15/2 EXC 10 Trainer: Noel Williams

Jockey: James Davies

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 3lbs

OR: -

Casting Aspersions failed to get off the mark in three starts in British points but he showed a level of ability that suggests he can be competitive in the closing bumper at Warwick.

He was green on debut on his only start last season in a point bumper at Maisemore when outpaced by subsequent Aintree bumper winner Saunton Surf.

Switched to fences this season, he was upsides Glenmount in a share of the lead when falling at two out at Larkhill on his first start of the season. That rival has since gone on to win three of his next four starts.

Last time out at Milborne, Casting Aspersions initially raced prominently but he was shuffled back into sixth approaching the ditch and made a slight mistake there. He recovered to track the leaders but further mistakes followed at the next three fences which put him on the back foot and around ten lengths behind the leading pair after jumping two out. However, on the long run to the last he picked up well and challenged Fresh Perspective but couldn't quite get to that rival on the run-in.

Considering the ground and momentum lost with poor jumping at a crucial stage, this was a good run from Casting Aspersions and the third has since gone on to dead heat in a maiden.

I'm hoping that the lack of obstacles this afternoon will be a positive for Casting Aspersions and hopefully the plan will be to ride him handily given that he's shown that he can stay further and put his experience to good use.

It might be that he won't have the necessary turn of foot if they go steady and this turns into a sprint but despite that concern I think he's overpriced and any 8/19.00 or bigger appeals.