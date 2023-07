Hopefully reverting to prominent tactics

Butler's Brief is overpriced at Uttoxeter

No. 1 Butler's Brief (Ire) EXC 1.1 Trainer: Alastair Ralph

Jockey: Nick Scholfield

Age: 8

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 115

Butler's Brief has been well beaten on his latest start but he now takes a drop in class and I'm hoping the first time cheekpieces is a sign that they will be reverting to riding him much handier than of late.

He was held up on his last two starts and was never competitive on either start with the ground also likely being a bit quicker than ideal.

Butler's Brief was a bit disappointing on his two starts prior to that when ridden handily but those were in tougher races than he faces today and I think the circumstances of this race could suit him ideally while it might not be ideal for his rivals.

He goes on testing ground, which it's likely to be by the time of this race with the forecast rain, whereas it may not be ideal for Tango Echo Charlie, Toshima and Declaration Of War. The distance is a concern for Just Sophie given how weakly she finished last time. Butler's Brief may also gain a tactical advantage if they do go back to riding him handily as there's no obvious front runner in this race so he might be able to control the pace.

It is a bit worrying that he's been running quite so poorly of late but given the doubts over his rivals in these conditions I think he's overpriced and any 5/23.50 or bigger appeals.

