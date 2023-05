Ran well on handicap debut

Could be a grade above these

Charlie My Boy is overpriced at Newton Abbot

No. 1 Charlie My Boy (Ire) SBK 7/2 EXC 4.3 Trainer: Keiran Burke

Jockey: Harry Kimber

Age: 6

Weight: 12st 0lbs

OR: 98

Charlie My Boy has taken a significant step forward since joining Keiran Burke and I think he has a good chance to get off the mark for him today.

On his first start for the new yard, he chased home Toothless at Wincanton with subsequent maiden hurdle winner Sisterandbrother 2½ lengths in behind in third.

Charlie My Boy stepped into handicap company for the first time on his latest start at Fontwell and again ran well in defeat. He tracked the leader on the inside from the off and was still there when bumped along leaving the back straight.

He was shaken along further to make his challenge at 2 out but couldn't quite match the speed of He's A Latchico approaching the last and was slightly bumped by that rival. He was hampered twice more by that rival on the run-in and was beaten 1¼ lengths with 5½ lengths back to the third.

I thought that first two home from that race would likely prove themselves to be well handicapped and a class above the level they were contesting so although Charlie My Boy has been put up 5lb, I think there's more to come from him whereas most of his opposition just look moderate. Any 7/24.40 or bigger appeals.