Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Bredon to break his maiden at Newton Abbot

Forecast rain no problem

Return to hurdles a positive

Bredon Hill Dart is overpriced at Newton Abbot

Gia Mor was never competitive on debut but I think she's capable of taking a step forward from that and running better than her big price suggests in the opening race at Cork.

At the Curragh, she broke quite well but after being allowed to settle in midfield she raced greenly and had to be shaken along at various times. This resulted in Gia Mor dropping back to second last at halfway and she seemed to be struggling but she made some late headway without being given a hard time to finish eighth.

Given the inexperience that she showed for much of the race, it's reasonable to think Gia Mor could improve plenty from that and hopefully she will travel much smoother through the first half of the race. It might be that she will need further to show her best and Skydance could be a smart newcomer judging by her entry in a Group 2 but I think the market is underestimating Gia Mor and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet Back Gia Mor in the 16:52 at Cork 0.5pt e/w SBK 40/1

Bredon Hill Dart was beaten at a very early stage last time but that was over fences and now that he's back over hurdles, I think he can bounce back.

His jumping was awful at Fontwell so it's easy to forgive that run. Prior to that, he ran well at this track on heavy ground over a shorter trip despite his jumping letting him down. Even on a left-handed track, he was still regularly jumping to the left but he was staying on well and closing on the two leaders approaching the last before an awkward landing cost him any chance he had of catching them on the short run-in.

That last hurdle has been removed today so there is a much longer run-in and very little jumping in the closing stages which should suit Bredon Hill Dart. He will also be helped if the forecast rain arrives as he has shown he is capable of running well on heavy ground whereas even soft ground would be a doubt for many of his rivals and the rain could come down to such a degree that they will be needing snorkels in the later races.

His jumping does remain a concern and he does have to prove that he can stay this far but the manner of his performance at this track two starts ago suggests he could be suited by a longer trip and simply plodding along while his rivals flounder in the ground could see him win this. Any 11/26.50 or bigger appeals.