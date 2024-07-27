Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies Aviation to take flight at Ascot
Our resident tipster has analysed Saturday's racing and has a sole selection at a double-figure price at Ascot...
-
Ran well in the Windsor Castle
-
Couldn't get a clear run last time
-
Aviation Time is overpriced at Ascot
Ryan Moore Superboost
Betfair Ambassador Ryan Moore rides the strong favourite Auguste Rodin in today's feature race, the Group 1 King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at 15:40.
A six-time Group 1 winner including the Epsom Derby and Breeders' Cup Turf, Auguste Rodin has won three anf finished second once in four of his last five starts and if you fancy him to finish in the first two again today you can back him at the super-boosted price of 11/102.11 (from 2/51.40) by clicking on the odds below to go directly to the pre-loaded betslip.
Ascot - 13:50 - Back Aviation Time
Aviation Time (Ire)
- J: James Doyle
- T: Richard Hughes
- F: 1334
Aviation Time was comfortably held at Deauville last time but that race didn't pan out ideally for her and I think she's capable of bouncing back today.
At Deauville, she tracked the leader on the rail and was still travelling well two furlongs out but she ran on to the back of the horse in front with 1½ furlongs to go and had to be steadied. She then bumped Kuwaitya a few times to eventually get a clear path late on but had no time to pick up and finished fourth.
Prior to that, Aviation Time ran well in the Windsor Castle. Racing in the near side group, she didn't have the speed to go with Gabaldon early on and was shaken along two furlongs out but she kept responding well to pressure to finish third.
She started her career over six furlongs and that run suggested a return to this trip could Aviation Time and she's already shown that she can run well at this track.
It may be that Simmering is too classy for these or that one of the unbeaten horses has plenty of improvement to come but I think the market has overreacted to Aviation Time's performance last time and any double-figure prices appeal.
Now read Daryl Carter's Saturday tips here.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 170.50pts
Returned: 150.85pts
P/L: -19.65pts
