Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 90/1 ex-pointer on rules debut at Exeter
Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at a huge price at Exeter...
Ran to good level in first two starts
Excuse for defeat when last seen
In Limbo is overpriced at Exeter
Exeter - 13:35 - Back In Limbo
This looks quite a strong novices' hurdle and it could be that the front few in the market will dominate given the ability they have shown but there's a runner at a huge price who I think could fare better than the market suggests.
In Limbo started his career in Ireland with Rob James and ran well on both starts for him. He looked a bit green on debut when finishing third behind Law Of Supply. He lost his place towards the end of the back straight before rallying well but the effort to make up that ground told after the last. The winner is now rated 120 over fences while the runner up won a handicap hurdle in Ireland off 112.
On his next start at Ballindenisk, In Limbo was ridden much handier and he was still upsides Shanagh Bob approaching two out before not quite being able go with that rival in the closing stages and he finished third. The winner went on to win a Grade 2 novices' hurdle while the runner up, Gorgeous Tom, was only beaten a length in a Grade 1 novices' chase last weekend.
In Limbo left Rob James after that and his only subsequent start was for Tom Malone in a maiden at Cothelstone. Having travelled and jumped well, he was left behind by Douglas Longbottom on the climb to the home straight and was comfortably beaten. The winner is a fair horse in points, as he showed when finishing second to two smart rivals on his next two starts, but it was still disappointing from In Limbo. However, he was entered quite a few times before that and didn't look fully fit on the day so it could be that he had an issue that meant they couldn't get him completely ready for the run.
It is concerning that In Limbo has been off the track for so long since then and maybe he will find this race a bit too warm and the test a bit on the sharp side on his return but the ability he showed in his first two starts suggests he shouldn't be such a big price. The trainer had another ex-pointer in Moorefields run well on his first start for him in a maiden hurdle at this track last season when backed from big prices and hopefully In Limbo can do likewise today. Any 33/134.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 271.50pts
Returned: 349.40pts
P/L: +77.90pts
