Thirsk 18:40: Selby's Joy 0.5pt e/w 80/1

Selby's Joy finished behind Aclaim To Fame and Happier last time at Redcar but I think she has a better chance of reversing that form than the market suggests on her third start.

She made her debut at Pontefract and looked completely clueless. Having been a bit slowly away, she was trapped wide early on and after being switched in behind horses, she looked to be hanging left the whole way and could never get competitive.

She showed far more promise next time at Redcar when she broke quite well before being restrained to race towards the back of the main pack. She was still travelling well just over two furlongs out but couldn't get a clear run so Tom Eaves had to wait and then switch her wide to get a run. She wasn't given a particularly hard ride after that but made some headway to finish ninth.

No. 7 (8) Selby's Joy SBK 40/1 EXC 48 Trainer: Tony Coyle

Jockey: Tom Eaves

Age: 3

Weight: 9st 2lbs

OR: -

With a clear run I think Selby's Joy could have finished much closer and I hope they look to ride her handier tonight if she breaks well again rather than repeating the tactics from Redcar. She still looked quite green there so there could be further mental improvement to come and she looks capable of at least closing the gap on Aclaim To Fame from that run.

There is a concern that she might not be a straightforward ride as she still looked to be wanting to lean left at Redcar or she might be the type for low grade handicaps further down the line but I can't let her go unbacked at such a big price given the potential for improvement and any 33/1 or bigger appeals.