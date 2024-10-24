Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 70/1 ex-pointer on rules debut at Ludlow
Our resident tipster has analysed Thursday's racing and has a sole selection at a big price at Ludlow...
-
Showed promise on point debut
-
Sharper test could bring improvement
-
Kalista Love is overpriced at Ludlow
Ludlow - 14:45 - Back Kalista Love
Those in the mares' novice hurdle at Ludlow that have hurdling experience set a fair standard but there's a rules newcomer whose ability I think the market has overlooked.
Kalista Love made her debut in an Irish point in very testing ground and showed some promise. She raced a shade keenly early on before settling in behind the leaders and stayed there for much of the race. She had to be briefly shaken along on landing after four out as she moved clear of the rest in a group of four and a slight mistake at three out resulted in the same response. She picked up and moved back into third on the run to two out but was awkward and edged off the bend, after which she had little left with a very tired jump at the last leading to her finishing last of the five finishers.
I think that was quite a strong maiden and the fourth, Queens Venture, has now won two handicap hurdles for Dan Skelton. It may be that this will be another step on Kalista Love's education and she will show her best further down the line, possibly with a combination of a shorter trip and softer ground, but I think the market has completely overlooked the quality of that maiden. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 227.50pts
Returned: 255.04pts
P/L: +27.54pts
