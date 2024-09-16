Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 7/1 Foxtrot to dance to victory at Worcester
Rhys Williams has analysed Monday's racing and has a sole selection at Worcester in the 15:00 race...
-
Ran well on debut last season
-
This looks an easier opportunity
-
Romeo Foxtrot is overpriced at Worcester
Worcester - 15:00 - Back Romeo Foxtrot
Romeo Foxtrot ran well on his debut at Bangor last season and has a good opportunity to go two places better today in what looks a weaker contest.
He made the running at Bangor and showed signs of inexperience at various times but gradually got his rivals in trouble as he lifted the pace approaching the final bend. Driven along with three furlongs to go, he picked up quite well while looking green but couldn't hold off the challenges of two horses with experience in Doctor Kildare and Mythical Moon.
Those two horses had shown ability in better races on debut and the fifth, Walden, has since finished third in a bumper. I think Romeo Foxtrot arguably sets the standard on what he achieved that day and there could be more to come if he's matured mentally for the experience.
He is on different ground today and there are some newcomers in here from notable yards but I think his low-profile connections have caused him to be overpriced in this contest and any 5/16.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2024
Staked: 207.00pts
Returned: 226.64pts
P/L: +19.64pts
