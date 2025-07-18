Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 mare to spring a surprise at Killarney

Showed promise after a break last time

This is a weaker contest

Jampot Lane is overpriced at Killarney

Jampot Lane didn't show much when green on debut at Tipperary last year but she stepped up on that with a more promising run at Fairyhouse in April after a break of nearly a year.

She raced a little further back than midfield from the off and was still there after a circuit. She made some headway on the outside on the run to three out but once coming under driving on landing she couldn't match the speed of her rivals. She was never able to get remotely competitive but she did finish off the race strongly in tenth, clocking the second quickest final furlong in the field.

The way that Jampot Lane finished off that race suggests the longer trip today will be a positive for her chance and this is a weaker race than she faced that day. I expect she will also have progressed mentally for that experience as she still looked a bit immature and she may have needed the run too given the lengthy absence she was returning from.

It may be that she is just a bit slow and once again won't be able to get into the race but I think the market is underestimating her chance given the quality of this race and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.