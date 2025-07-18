Rhys Williams

Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 mare to spring a surprise at Killarney

Killarney
Our racing expert has one selection on Friday

Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at a huge price at Killarney...

  • Showed promise after a break last time

  • This is a weaker contest

  • Jampot Lane is overpriced at Killarney

Killarney - 13:55 - Back Jampot Lane

Jampot Lane didn't show much when green on debut at Tipperary last year but she stepped up on that with a more promising run at Fairyhouse in April after a break of nearly a year.

She raced a little further back than midfield from the off and was still there after a circuit. She made some headway on the outside on the run to three out but once coming under driving on landing she couldn't match the speed of her rivals. She was never able to get remotely competitive but she did finish off the race strongly in tenth, clocking the second quickest final furlong in the field.

The way that Jampot Lane finished off that race suggests the longer trip today will be a positive for her chance and this is a weaker race than she faced that day. I expect she will also have progressed mentally for that experience as she still looked a bit immature and she may have needed the run too given the lengthy absence she was returning from.

It may be that she is just a bit slow and once again won't be able to get into the race but I think the market is underestimating her chance given the quality of this race and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.

Recommended Bet

Back Jampot Lane in the 13:55 at Killarney 0.5pt e/w

SBK66/1

Now read Sam Turner's Friday tips here.

Recommended bets

RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025

Staked: 209.00pts

Returned: 337.42pts

P/L: +128.42pts

GET £50 IN FREE BETS MULTIPLES WHEN YOU SPEND £10 ON THE BETFAIR SPORTSBOOK

New customers only. Bet £10 on the Betfair Sportsbook at odds of min EVS (2.0) and receive £50 in FREE Bet Builders, Accumulators or Multiples to use on any sport. T&Cs apply.

Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.

Discover the latest articles

ITV Races

Saturday Horse Racing Tips: Mark Milligan with a trio of best bets on ITV

  • Mark Milligan
Newbury Racecourse
Sam Turner

Today's Racing Tips: Sam Turner's duo of best bets for Friday

  • Sam Turner
Sam Turner, Betfair racing tipster
Timeform

Friday Racing Tips: Key Timeform data including a top-rated Horse In Focus

  • Timeform
Horse racing at Hamilton

Most Read Stories

  1. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 mare to spring a surprise at Killarney

  2. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Horse Racing Tips: Stewards' success beckons for Ryan in 52/1 double

  3. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Friday Horse Racing Tips: Stewards' success beckons for Ryan in 52/1 double

  4. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Kevin Blake's Big Race Verdict: Take a leap of faith with Ides of March in July Cup at 40/1

  5. Horse Racing Tips and Predictions

    Royal Ascot 2025: Everything you need to know in our Ultimate Guide

Cheltenham...Only Bettor Podcast

Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 Debrief

  • Joe Dyer
Cheltenham...Only Bettor

Cheltenham Festival 2025 best bets

  • Editor

Latest Racing ...Only Bettor Podcast

Racing...Only Bettor

Anthelia all the way in the Super Sprint

  • Editor
Racing...Only Bettor

80/1 swing can kickstart the day with a bang

  • Editor

Latest Weighed-In Podcast

Weighed In

Super Saturday Review

  • Editor
Weighed In

The Late Late Show

  • Editor