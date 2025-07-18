Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 mare to spring a surprise at Killarney
Our resident tipster has analysed Friday's racing and has a sole selection at a huge price at Killarney...
-
Showed promise after a break last time
-
This is a weaker contest
-
Jampot Lane is overpriced at Killarney
Killarney - 13:55 - Back Jampot Lane
Jampot Lane (Ire)
- J: B. W. Harvey
- T: Gearoid O'Loughlin, Ireland
- F: 00-
Jampot Lane didn't show much when green on debut at Tipperary last year but she stepped up on that with a more promising run at Fairyhouse in April after a break of nearly a year.
She raced a little further back than midfield from the off and was still there after a circuit. She made some headway on the outside on the run to three out but once coming under driving on landing she couldn't match the speed of her rivals. She was never able to get remotely competitive but she did finish off the race strongly in tenth, clocking the second quickest final furlong in the field.
The way that Jampot Lane finished off that race suggests the longer trip today will be a positive for her chance and this is a weaker race than she faced that day. I expect she will also have progressed mentally for that experience as she still looked a bit immature and she may have needed the run too given the lengthy absence she was returning from.
It may be that she is just a bit slow and once again won't be able to get into the race but I think the market is underestimating her chance given the quality of this race and any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.
Recommended bets
RHYS’ PROFIT/LOSS 2025
Staked: 209.00pts
Returned: 337.42pts
P/L: +128.42pts
Prices quoted in copy are correct at time of publication but liable to change.
Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 66/1 mare to spring a surprise at Killarney
