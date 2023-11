Showed promise when green on bumper debut

Not an overly deep race for hurdling debut

Dolly Delightful is overpriced at Wincanton

No. 3 Dolly Delightful SBK 22/1 EXC 50 Trainer: Philip Hobbs & Johnson White

Jockey: Sean Houlihan

Age: 5

Weight: 11st 2lbs

OR: -

Three horses dominate the market for the Mares' Maiden Hurdle at Wincanton. Pawapuri sets the standard on hurdling form having been chucked in at the deep end in two graded races last season and she ran respectably. Annie K will likely be better suited by this test than a bumper but it's another hurdling debutant who appeals at a very big price.

Dolly Delightful made her bumper debut at Chepstow and showed promise in finishing fourth despite showing signs of inexperience. She raced in midfield before losing her place a little turning the final bend and was shaken along. She recovered and made headway to be in contention three furlongs out before being outpaced by the leading pair and not looking too comfortable on the undulations in the closing stages and finished fourth.

I think the steadily run nature of that contest was against Dolly Delightful and she didn't have the previous experience of the three horses that finished ahead of her. Those three had already run to a good level in bumpers while the next best newcomer, U Cant Be Serious, has since run well in another bumper.

Dolly Delightful's attentions now switch to hurdling and I think this flat track and likely stronger run race will be more suitable for her. There is the obvious unknown over how she will take to hurdling and there's not much of her so she might not have make much physical progress since Chepstow but I think she should have come on mentally for that and she's overpriced considering the ability she showed that today and the lack of depth to this race. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.