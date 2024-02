Wind op and hood could bring improvement

Very weak maiden hurdle

Endofconversation is overpriced at Sedgefield

No. 3 Endofconversation SBK 22/1 EXC 23 Trainer: Sam England

Jockey: Jonathan England

Age: 6

Weight: 11st 7lbs

OR: -

It's a very weak maiden hurdle that opens the card at Sedgefield. Arlo is at the head of the market and he could be too good for these if bouncing back on his return to hurdling but there's a rival at a very big price who I think has more potential for improvement than the market suggests.

Endofconversation started his career with Dale Peters and showed some promise on his debut in a 2m4f maiden at Sheriff Hutton. He initially raced very keenly under restraint before settling in fourth place for the first circuit. He made headway down the back straight for the final time and, along with Martin Plage, quickly pulled clear of the other three going to the three out. Both travelled well into the home straight but after jumping two out, Endofconversation had little left and Martin Plage went on to win comfortably.

The gelding was bought for £10,000 after that and he's finished similarly weakly in both starts over hurdles for his new connections. He's had a wind op since his last run, which could see him finish off the race stronger, and a hood is now applied which could see him settle better than has been the case on a couple of his starts.

I think the market is currently overlooking his chance partly due to those two poor runs but also because it's his third run over hurdles so the automatic expectation is that handicaps will be the focus for Endofconversation.

However, Sam England took a maiden hurdle with It's A Love Thing on his third start over hurdles over this C&D and this maiden hurdle looks even weaker so it wouldn't be a complete surprise if there's a repeat on the cards. Any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.