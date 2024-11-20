Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 50/1 Casting to spring a surprise at Ffos Las

Showed promise in points

Hood off, tongue tie on for handicap chase debut

Casting Aspersions is overpriced at Ffos Las

It's no surprise that there's been early market support for Montys Soldier in this handicap chase as he may as well have had flashing lights attached to him at Fakenham last time such was the obvious eyecatching nature of that performance. However, it's another chasing debutant who makes appeal at the current prices at a much bigger price.

Casting Aspersions has shown very little in three starts over hurdles but the ability he showed in points suggest he could be competitive off his opening mark of 84. Having chased home Saunton Surf in a point bumper, he looked to be travelling best in a maiden at Larkhill next time when coming down at two out. On his final start in the pointing field, despite not always jumping too well, he was narrowly beaten by Fresh Perspective who has since won a bumper.

Casting Aspersions ran respectably in a bumper on his rules debut at Warwick but his hurdling efforts have been far less encouraging. He did wear a hood for all three of those starts and that now comes off while a tongue tie goes on for the first time so there could be improvement to come for that. It could also be that the switch to a longer trip and fences will bring out better from Casting Aspersions too.

It may be that he's just not the horse that he was and will run poorly again or maybe he needs a wind op but given his potential for better based on what he showed in points, I think he's overpriced and any 20/121.00 or bigger appeals.