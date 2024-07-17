Horse Racing Tips: Rhys Williams fancies 40/1 ex-pointer at Uttoxeter

Showed ability in points

Found a race lacking depth for rules debut

Voleur De Terres is overpriced at Uttoxeter

There's not much depth in quality in the opening mares' maiden hurdle at Uttoxeter and an ex-Irish pointer looks overpriced on her rules debut.

Voleur De Terres won twice in eleven starts in the pointing field and often ran respectably in defeat against some fair rivals. She didn't show much in her first season pointing but took a step forward in the autumn last season when winning very comfortably on her first start of the season. She looked to not quite see out the trip on her next two starts, the second of those coming at Tinahely when finishing third behind Shiroccosmagicgem, who went on to win a hunter chase, and Lilian Bland who is now rated 99 over fences.

After winning a match on her first start of this year, Voleur De Terres couldn't go with Ballybrittas late on at Tyrella and she then finished third behind Ballyphilip and Bold Fury, those two going on to win and finish third in a hunter chase next time.

Voleur De Terres was a bit disappointing on her final start of the season but I think she once again didn't see out the trip that day in very testing conditions. It might be that the drop back to two miles might be too much of a test of speed and it will be over distances around 2m4f where she shows her best under rules but the ground conditions shouldn't be an issue for her and hopefully she will be ridden handily to try to compensate for the concerns about the trip.

It is a concern that she's joined a trainer with a very low strike rate and it may be that Voleur De Terres won't run up to her point form as a result but I can't let her go unbacked at such a big price in a race of this quality. Any 25/126.00 or bigger appeals.